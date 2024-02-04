Armor Air Explains How To Avoid Common HVAC Repair Scams

(MENAFN- GetNews) Armor Air is a leading air conditioning company. In a recent update, the company explained how to avoid common HVAC repair scams.

The

HVAC repair contractor Murfreesboro

advised homeowners to be wary of unsolicited or door-to-door requests for HVAC services. Scammers may use aggressive sales tactics, claiming to have“found a problem” with the homeowner's HVAC system or offering a cheap and urgent repair. Homeowners should always do their research and only hire reputable companies with proper licenses and certifications. Homeowners are also recommended to check online reviews and ask friends for recommendations before hiring an HVAC company.



The

HVAC repair contractors Murfreesboro

said that homeowners should be cautious of extremely low or“too good to be true” prices for HVAC repairs or services. These scammers may use inferior parts or provide subpar service, leading to bigger issues. In some cases, they may even create a fake problem and charge exorbitant prices for unnecessary repairs. Homeowners need to always ask for a written estimate and compare prices from multiple companies before making a decision.



The

HVAC contractor Murfreesboro

added that homeowners need to be cautious of high-pressure sales tactics. Scammers may try to rush homeowners into making a decision and paying for immediate repairs or services. They may also suggest expensive upgrades or replacements that may not be necessary. Homeowners should always take the time to do their research and get a second opinion before committing to any repairs or services.



