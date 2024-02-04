(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Indoor Golf Equipment Market Swings to US$ 1537.4 Million, Fueled by a Remarkable 7.7% CAGR in 2024-2030"The Indoor Golf Equipment Market is poised for substantial growth, targeting a noteworthy market size of US$ 1537.4 million. This surge is propelled by a remarkable CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, reflecting the increasing popularity of indoor golf experiences and technological advancements in golf equipment.

Indoor golf is an umbrella term for all activities in golf which can be carried out indoors. A golf simulator allows golf to be played on a graphically or photographically simulated driving range or golf course, usually in an indoor setting. In some cases, based on the location of the sensing devices, it is now possible to capture data on both ball and club for most accurate speed and directional information, and simulated ball flight behaviour.

The data about a golfers swing that is collected during a golf shot is extrapolated to provide ball flight trajectory and roll out according to certain calculated relationships to the ball's flight performance per the tracked motion of the ball or club, adding environmental aspects through which the ball is projected, including terrain, wind, rain and other such influences or obstacles. Also noted on specific height and width of the screen on the net.

The global Indoor Golf Equipment Market was valued at US$ 890.1 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1537.4 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Global key players of indoor golf equipment include GOLFZON, GOLFZON, SG-Golf, Okongolf, SkyTrak, etc. The top five players hold a share about 51%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, has a share about 67%, followed by North America and Europe, with share 24% and 6%, separately. In terms of product type, golf simulators are the largest segment, accounting for approximately 66% of the market share. At the same time, in terms of downstream, commercial applications are the largest downstream field, accounting for 83% of the market share.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Indoor Golf Equipment, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Indoor Golf Equipment.

The Indoor Golf Equipment market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of revenue ($ millions), considering 2023 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2019 to 2030. This report segments the global Indoor Golf Equipment market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by Type, by Application, and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Indoor Golf Equipment companies, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, sales volume, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by Type, by Application, and by regions.

Golfzon

Full Swing Golf

SG-Golf

Okongolf

Big Moss

AboutGolf

SkyTrak

Garmin

TrackMan

Uneekor (Creatz)

T-UP

Foresight Sports

Rapsodo

Ernest

TruGolf

Greenjoy

Optishot

FlightScope

Protee Unite

Kgolf

Fiberbuilt

Bravo Power Tee

Golf Simulator

Golf Putting Green

Golf Mat

Golf Net Others

Commercial Residential

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil,Turkey, GCC Countries)

Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by Type, by Application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 2: Introduces executive summary of global market size, regional market size, this section also introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by companies in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 3: Detailed analysis of Indoor Golf Equipment companies' competitive landscape, revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa segment by country. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 11: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product sales, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc 12: The main points and conclusions of the report.

