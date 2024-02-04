(MENAFN- GetNews)





"The U.S. Wedding Management Market Research Report by Arizton"Get this Report for Lesser with Our Subscription Services

According to Arizton's focus report, the US wedding management market is growing at a CAGR of 1.50% during 2023-2029.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report:

The US wedding management market is growing significantly due to growing popularity of destination wedding, rising awareness about green wedding, increasing demand for personalized weddings, growing demand for improving guest experience, growing popularity of online booking, growing popularity of full management service, increasing number of weddings, the busy lifestyle of working people, and technology on the rise of wedding management weddings are becoming more popular among the millennial couples. Couples are spending more on such weddings to gain a memorable and unique experience. It leads to drive the demand for wedding management market in the US, during the forecast period. The couples in US are looking for personalized weddings which drives the demand for wedding coordinators in the US wedding management market.

Bustle Events, Colin Cowie Lifestyle, David Tutera Events, Easton Events, Grit & Grace Inc, Haute Fetes, Jennifer Matteo Event Planning, Jove Meyer, Laurie Arons Special Events, LUXE Atlanta Events, Mae&Co Creative, Michael Russo Events, Mindy Rice Events, Mindy Weiss Party Consultants, Orange Blossom Special Event, Oren Co, Rafanelli Events, ROQUE Events, Sacks Productions, and Simple Troy are the prominent vendors and have a strong market penetration. The consumer preference for online booking is rising in the US, as couples are looking for more convenient ways to plan their wedding. The popularity of green wedding is growing significantly in the US wedding management market. Thus, there is requirement for wedding coordinator to run a wedding smoothly with the coordination of catering vendors.

The competitive landscape in the US wedding management market is constantly evolving and dynamic. Established businesses are expanding their reach and service offerings, and new players are emerging in the market to meet the changing requirement of couples as per the latest trend. As couples in the US are focusing on new ways of personalization in their weddings, the businesses in this market are responding with new ideas of customization options as per the clients' suggestions. They are focusing on relationship building with the couples by offering a full day of coordination service. Due to the rising trend of green weddings and increasing interest of couples in sustainable catering options, the businesses in wedding service market are focusing on the usage of sustainable products for catering. It needs a professional coordinator to take follow-up of catering vendors. The demand for improving guest experience is rising in the US wedding service market. Thus, the businesses in the wedding management market are focusing on improving logistics operations to make them feel special.

Segmentation & Forecast



Budget Market Insights (2023-2029)

High

Medium

Low

Management Market Insights (2023-2029)

Full Management

Partial Management

Wedding Market Insights (2023-2029)

Traditional Wedding

Destination Wedding

Booking Market Insights (2023-2029)

Online Booking

Offline Booking

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of the Wedding Management Products Market

Key Vendors Other Prominent Vendors

Vendors List

Prominent Vendors



Bustle Events

Colin Cowie Lifestyle

David Tutera Events

Easton Events

Grit & Grace Inc

Haute Fetes

Jennifer Matteo Event Planning

Jove Meyer

Laurie Arons Special Events

LUXE Atlanta Events

Mae&Co Creative

Michael Russo Events

Mindy Rice Events

Mindy Weiss Party Consultants

Orange Blossom Special Event

OREN CO

Rafanelli Events

ROQUE Events

Sacks Productions Simple Troy

Other Prominent Vendors



Alison Bryan Destinations

Alison Events

Ann Travis Events

Array Creative Design

Ashley Smith Events

Bash Please

Beth Helmstetter

Chanda Daniels

Coda's Events

Detailed Touch Events

Details Details

Details, Darling

Le Petite Prive

Lotus Events is a

Lynden Lane Co.

Pearl Weddings

Shannon Leahy Events Wild Heart Events

Table of Contents

CHAPTER – 1: Wedding Management Products Market Overview



Executive Summary

Key Findings Key Developments

CHAPTER – 2: Wedding Management Products Market Segmentation Data



Budget Market Insights (2023-2029)

High

Medium

Low

Management Market Insights (2023-2029)

Full Management

Partial Management

Wedding Market Insights (2023-2029)

Traditional Wedding

Destination Wedding

Booking Market Insights (2023-2029)

Online Booking Offline Booking

CHAPTER – 3: Wedding Management Products Market Prospects & Opportunities



Wedding Management Products Market Drivers

Wedding Management Products Market Trends Wedding Management Products Market Constraints

CHAPTER – 4: Wedding Management Products Market Overview



Wedding Management Products - Competitive Landscape

Wedding Management Products - Key Players Wedding Management Products - Key Company Profiles



CHAPTER – 5: Appendix



Research Methodology

Abbreviations Arizton

About Focused Reports by Arizton



Welcome to Focused Reports, an esteemed Arizton Advisory & Intelligence subsidiary committed to delivering precise and insightful market research reports across all key geographies. Our unique selling proposition lies in our affordable pricing, accurate data, in-depth research, and presentation-ready reports. With us, expensive market research is a thing of the past. We aim to be strategic, providing valuable data. Focus Reports is where folks come to name their ideas, create a compelling brand and a great-looking website, and attract customers with digital and social marketing.

Media Contact

Company Name: Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Contact Person: Jessica

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 3122332770

Country: United States

Website:

