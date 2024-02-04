(MENAFN- GetNews)
According to Arizton's focus report, the US wedding management market is growing at a CAGR of 1.50% during 2023-2029.
The US wedding management market is growing significantly due to growing popularity of destination wedding, rising awareness about green wedding, increasing demand for personalized weddings, growing demand for improving guest experience, growing popularity of online booking, growing popularity of full management service, increasing number of weddings, the busy lifestyle of working people, and technology on the rise of wedding management weddings are becoming more popular among the millennial couples. Couples are spending more on such weddings to gain a memorable and unique experience. It leads to drive the demand for wedding management market in the US, during the forecast period. The couples in US are looking for personalized weddings which drives the demand for wedding coordinators in the US wedding management market.
Bustle Events, Colin Cowie Lifestyle, David Tutera Events, Easton Events, Grit & Grace Inc, Haute Fetes, Jennifer Matteo Event Planning, Jove Meyer, Laurie Arons Special Events, LUXE Atlanta Events, Mae&Co Creative, Michael Russo Events, Mindy Rice Events, Mindy Weiss Party Consultants, Orange Blossom Special Event, Oren Co, Rafanelli Events, ROQUE Events, Sacks Productions, and Simple Troy are the prominent vendors and have a strong market penetration. The consumer preference for online booking is rising in the US, as couples are looking for more convenient ways to plan their wedding. The popularity of green wedding is growing significantly in the US wedding management market. Thus, there is requirement for wedding coordinator to run a wedding smoothly with the coordination of catering vendors.
The competitive landscape in the US wedding management market is constantly evolving and dynamic. Established businesses are expanding their reach and service offerings, and new players are emerging in the market to meet the changing requirement of couples as per the latest trend. As couples in the US are focusing on new ways of personalization in their weddings, the businesses in this market are responding with new ideas of customization options as per the clients' suggestions. They are focusing on relationship building with the couples by offering a full day of coordination service. Due to the rising trend of green weddings and increasing interest of couples in sustainable catering options, the businesses in wedding service market are focusing on the usage of sustainable products for catering. It needs a professional coordinator to take follow-up of catering vendors. The demand for improving guest experience is rising in the US wedding service market. Thus, the businesses in the wedding management market are focusing on improving logistics operations to make them feel special.
