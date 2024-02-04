Igulu Collaborates With Bwanaz To Make Innovative Smart Home Beer Brewers Accessible Globally

(MENAFN- GetNews)



Bwanaz is making iGulu's iconic automatic smart home beer brewer available to customers worldwide.

Bwanaz (JJFK Inc.), an online fusion marketplace platform that combines wholesale and retail, has finally unveiled its most anticipated product of the year: the iGulu F1 Automated Smart Home Brewer. This launch, in collaboration with iGulu, marks a significant milestone in simplifying craft beer brewing for consumers right in their homes.

The introduction of iGulu's innovative smart craft beer home brewer machine is set to revolutionize the home beverage market, challenging the dominance of traditional coffeemakers. Designed to ease the beer fermentation process, which has been notoriously difficult to perfect, the iGulu F1 promises consistently excellent craft beer, bringing a professional brewery experience into the comfort of one's home.

“I think that people will definitely appreciate the convenience of being able to craft exceptional beers at home...I mean, coffee lovers can save money and craft their coffee exactly the way they like by making their coffee at home with a coffee brewer, so it's about time that a beer connoisseur gets to do the same thing!” says John Xie, founder of Bwanaz (JJFK Inc.)

Their latest home beer brewing systems offer an eco-friendly alternative to the traditional practice of purchasing beer in cans and bottles, thus addressing the growing concern over waste accumulation.“We're proud to say that no waste and a great taste is about to come your way as soon as you pick up an iGulu smart beer brewer for your home!” says John Xie.

What makes the iGulu Smart Beer Brewer one of the best product inventions of 2024?

1. This innovative system merges fermentation, cooling, and dispensing into one smart device, eliminating the need for multiple pieces of equipment.

2. Users can customize beer based on their individual taste preferences.

3. iGulu offers preprepared kits that allow customers to experience beer flavors and styles from around the world: Pale Ale Kit, Bavarian Wheat Kit, Amber Lager Kit, and Stout Kit.







On

Bwanaz , customers can find iGulu's F1 Smart Beer Home Brew Appliance in Matte Black or Creamy White. Customers can also explore other home products Bwanaz carries, such as DLP Portable Pocket Projector or 15.6” 1090P External Portable Monitor compatible with PC or Mac laptops, phones, Xbox, or Switch.

ABOUT BWANAZ

Bwanaz is a Los Angeles-based e-commerce fusion marketplace that combines wholesale and retail onto one platform. In a world where industry giants are becoming more and more prominent and crushing out small businesses, Bwanaz seeks to ensure that these small businesses can retain a competitive edge in today's market by creating opportunities that allow them to buy less and sell more. Visit Bwanaz at



to learn more about how they can help small businesses accelerate their growth.

Media Contact

Company Name: Bwanaz

Contact Person: Rosa & Tonya

Email: Send Email

Phone: 909-358-7760

State: California

Country: United States

Website:

