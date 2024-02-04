               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Dollar Forecast: Bulls Return As Bears Bail Setups On EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD


2/4/2024 1:03:45 AM

USD Forecast: Bulls Return as Bears Bail; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD

What does it mean for price action? Get My Guide USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY broke above key tech levels on Friday, but stopped short of clearing trendline resistance at 148.35. With the bulls back in control of the market, however, this ceiling could be breached any day now. When that happens, we could see a move towards 148.90 and 150.00 in case of further strength.

On the other hand, if sellers regain the upper hand and manage to spark a bearish reversal, traders should keep an eye on the 100-day simple moving average at 147.40. Below this area, the next support zone to watch appears at 146.00 ahead of 145.30, which corresponds to the 50-day simple moving average.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

Explore the impact of crowd mentality on FX trading dynamics. Download our sentiment guide to understand how market positioning can offer clues about AUD/USD's trajectory.

AUD/USD Bearish Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
What does it mean for price action? Get My Guide AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD plummeted on Friday, piercing an important support region at 0.6525 and closing the week below it – a negative technical signal for the pair. If the downward momentum persists in the coming trading sessions, the next line of defense against a bearish attack emerges at 0.6460, followed by 0.6395.

Conversely, if market sentiment improves and the Australian dollar stages a turnaround, resistance looms at 0.6525, followed by 0.6575/0.6600. The bulls will have a hard time pushing prices above this barrier, but if they manage to do it successfully, we can't rule out a revisit of the 0.6625 region.

AUD/USD TECHNICAL CHART

AUD/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

