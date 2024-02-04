(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Welcoming Jimmy Chin to the Bremont Family
Bremont proudly announces the appointment of world-renowned adventurer, photographer, and award-winning filmmaker Jimmy Chin as its latest brand ambassador.
Acclaimed for his extraordinary expeditions and evocative storytelling, Chin's partnership with Bremont promises to inspire a new generation of watch enthusiasts and adventurers alike. Jimmy joins Bremont's highly respected roster of ambassadors who define the spirit of the brand through their tenacious approach to all that they accomplish.
