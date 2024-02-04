Welcoming Jimmy Chin To The Bremont Family

Acclaimed for his extraordinary expeditions and evocative storytelling, Chin's partnership with Bremont promises to inspire a new generation of watch enthusiasts and adventurers alike. Jimmy joins Bremont's highly respected roster of ambassadors who define the spirit of the brand through their tenacious approach to all that they accomplish.

