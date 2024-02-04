Ministry Of Municipality Provides Recyclable Materials Free Of Cost To Boost Circular Economy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality (MoM) is providing recyclable materials free of cost to recycling factories operating in Qatar to enhance recycling practice and promote sustainability and circular economy, according to an official.

“This is one of the initiatives of the ministry aimed at making economic benefits and cutting the carbon footprint to meet the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030,” said Assistant Director of the Waste Recycling and Treatment Department at the Ministry of Municipality Hassan Al Nasr.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, he said the country attaches great importance to recycling.

“The Waste Management Centre run by the department treats 2,300 tonnes wastes daily. The centre segregates wastes for recyclable materials, and converts the remaining into fertilisers and green energy (electricity),” said Al Nasr.

He said that the recyclable materials of the centre are transferred to recycling factories operating in Al Afjah for Recycling Industries.

“The factories are recycling almost all types of recyclable wastes including electronics, batteries, cables, plastics, and papers among others,” said Al Nasr. He said that Waste Recycling and Treatment Department provides recyclable materials to recycling factories in Al Afjah free of cost such as plastics, tyres and papers.

“There are dedicated factories for recycling chemical materials, oil and batteries, which adhere to international standards,” said Al Nasr.

He said that the ministry is running a number of initiatives for recycling such as segregation of waste at source at Hamad International Airport (HIA).“There is another initiative to set up a number of waste transfer stations for sorting waste,” said Al Nasr.

Located in Mesaieed Industrial Area, approximately 40km south of Doha, Al Ajfa is being developed as a hub for recycling industry to meet Qatar's ambitious goals for sustainability and the circular economy.

Over a dozen recycling factories are operating in Al Afja area and about seven more factories are expected to start soon. A total of 12 factories are under construction.

The number of plot of lands allocated in Al Afja is 252, out of which 53 plots are dedicated for recycling factories.

Al Afja area for recycling industries was established by Qatar for forging partnership between government and private sectors.

The activities allowed to be carried out in Al Afja include recycling of oil, medical waste, wood, metal, electronic items, plastic, tyres, batteries, and segregation and recycling of construction waste.