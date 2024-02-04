Mbappe To Join Real Madrid After PSG Contract Expires: Reports

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Kylian Mbappe has decided to leave Ligue 1 at the end of the season and join Real Madrid after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in June, according to multiple reports including Le Parisien and ESPN.

"Mbappe has decided to leave Ligue 1 at the end of the season and join the biggest club in the world, which has always been waiting for him," Le Parisien report said.

Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to Real in 2022 but announced a contract extension with PSG just weeks before the transfer window opened.

ESPN, citing sources, said that Mbappe has not yet informed PSG or Real Madrid of his decision but is expected to make an announcement next week.

Last year, the 25-year-old French captain said he would not renew his contract at PSG, which expires at the end of the 2023-24 season when he could leave Paris for free. He is now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club.

"PSG had two scenarios prepared for their future plans -- one that involved Mbappé staying at the club and one that didn't. However, according to sources, there had been a feeling in the club for a few weeks that he would leave," the ESPN report, citing sources, said.

"Now that his future has been decided, PSG will follow their Plan B and, according to sources, have identified AC Milan's Rafael Leao as Mbappe's replacement," it said.

Mbappe has scored 241 goals in 288 appearances in all competitions since making the move to PSG from Monaco.

--IANS

bc/