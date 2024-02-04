(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 3, 2024 11:01 am - MPAI has concluded its 40th General Assembly (MPAI-40) approving the publication of a range of standards covering disparate technologies and application domains.

Geneva, Switzerland – 24 January 2024. MPAI – Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence – the international, non-profit, and unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards has concluded its 40th General Assembly (MPAI-40) approving the publication of a range of standards covering disparate technologies and application domains.

Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC is a draft published for Community Comments, the last step before publication. It includes a wide range of technologies available from existing MPAI standards to enable an Entity, i.e., a human or a machine, to hold a communication with Entities as humans do. Comments are due by 2024/02/19T23:59 UTC to ...unity.

The newly-approved Object and Scene Description (MPAI-OSD V1.0 standard provides im-portant technologies enabling the digital representation of position and orientation of Audio and Visual Objects and their combinations in Scenes. The MPAI-OSD capabilities enhance usability of the new Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC V2.1 and Portable Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF V1.1.

MPAI Metaverse Model – Architecture (MPAI-MMM V1.1 updates the MMM- Architecture Metadata to streamline communication between the Processes of a Metaverse Instance and uses the new MPAI-MMM Scripting Language (MMM-Script) to represent a wide range of use cases.

MPAI is now offering an innovative way to access its new standards via the web:

MPAI-HMC:

MPAI-MMC:

MPAI-OSD:

MPAI-PAF:

MPAI is continuing its work plan that involving the following activities:

1 Framework (MPAI-AIF : reference software, conformance testing, and application are-as.

2 for Health (MPAI-AIH : reference model and technologies for a system enabling clients to improve models processing health data and federated learning to share the

3 Audio Enhancement (CAE-DC : new

4 Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV : Functional Requirements of CAV

5 and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI : preparation for extension of existing

6 and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC : model and technologies enabling a human or a machine to communicate with a machine or a human in a different cultural

7 Conversation (MPAI-MMC : reference software, drafting conformance testing, and new

8 Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM : reference software and metaverse technologies requiring

9 Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW : reference software for enhanced

10 Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF : reference software, conformance testing and new

11 Video Coding (MPAI-EEV : video coding using AI-based End-to-End Video

12 Video Coding (MPAI-EVC video coding with AI tools added to existing

13 Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG : technical report on mitigation of data loss and

14 Venues (MPAI-XRV : preparation for the development of the standard.

Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members (

Please visit the MPAI website (), contact the MPAI secretariat (...unity) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:

- LinkedIn (

- X (

- Facebook (

- Instagram (

- Youtube (@MPAIstandards)