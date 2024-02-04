Usyk-Fury Fight Rescheduled To May 18

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The undisputed heavyweight championship bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury has been officially rescheduled to May 18, 2024 after the Briton sustained a cut in sparring.

That's according to Suspilne , Ukrinform reports.

As earlier planned, the fight will take place in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh. Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of the kingdom's general entertainment authority, is engaged in organizing the meeting.

Alalshikh said if either fighter withdraws from the date, they will forfeit $10 million of their purse for the fight.

The Usyk-Fury fight was supposed to take place on February 17, 2024 in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

Photo: skysports