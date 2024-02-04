Drones Worth About $66 K Tried To Be Smuggled Into Moldova

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Employees of the Customs Service (CU) of Moldova have stopped an
attempt to import into the country a batch of 17 drones worth about
$ 66 k, Azernews reports, citing Moldovan
media.
The case was registered by employees of the customs post of the
Chisinau International Airport during the inspection of the luggage
of a 58-year-old foreign citizen, who arrived on a flight
Vienna-Chisinau.
"After passing through customs control with the use of special
technical means, one of the passengers, who initially chose the
green corridor, assuming that the person has nothing to declare,
was redirected to a detailed physical control.
As a result of the check, 17 drones (including thermal imaging
drones) were found in the man's suitcase, presumably from the
category of goods subject to strategic control," the CU said.
The officers of the Office of Criminal Investigations of the CU
are investigating the case.
MENAFN04022024000195011045ID1107806169
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.