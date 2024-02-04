CYSM Launches Thermal Compression Full Body Shaper with Advanced BIO Therapy Technology

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Huntington Park, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2024) - In its latest stride towards innovation in shapewear, CYSM Shapers introduces the Thermal Compression Full Body Shaper, enhanced with proprietary BIO Therapy Shapewear Technology. This addition is not just a leap in body sculpting but a revolution in integrating wellness and comfort into daily wear.







CYSM's BIO Therapy Technology, certified by the Oeko-Tex Standard 100, showcases anti-microbial, antibacterial, and moisture-wicking properties, promising a garment that supports health while sculpting the body. This technology employs a layer of microcapsules enriched with active marine algae ingredients, ensuring the wearer's skin remains cool, ventilated, and protected.

Emphasizing invisibility and discretion, CYSM employs Seamless Technology in this new line, making the shapewear virtually undetectable under clothing. This addresses a crucial need for women who prefer their shaping solutions to be a private affair.

CYSM has also introduced a special collection for post-surgery recovery, leveraging the health-centric benefits of BIO Technology and using only the finest textiles to assure durability and comfort during the healing process.

​​"As part of our effort to offer only top-quality shapewear garments, CYSM has chosen to use one of the most versatile and performance-focused fabrics that the compression-wear industry has to offer. We've made it a part of our designs because it offers the strongest, yet softest, touch, which allows us to create firm-control compression-wear while keeping our promise of enhanced comfort and excellent skin-feel, even with prolonged daily use," CYSM Shapers' spokesperson noted.

The choice of Nylon 6.6 for its shapers follows extensive research, selected for its flexibility, firmness, and soft touch. This fabric embodies the fusion of performance and comfort, offering the benefits of firm-control compression while ensuring a superior skin-feel, even during extended wear.

CYSM's dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction shines through in this latest offering. The Thermal Compression Full Body Shaper is a testament to the brand's commitment to not just shaping bodies, but enhancing the wellbeing of its customers.

For more details on the revolutionary Thermal Compression Full Body Shaper and the entire BIO Therapy Technology line, visit CYSM's website .

