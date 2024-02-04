(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MATANZAS, CUBA, (ACN) – It is of great satisfaction to me to announce the resumption of our consular presence in this spa city, said Canadian ambassador to Cuba Geoff Gartshore during a ceremony here to reopen the consulate in this popular sun-and-beach tourist center in the western province of Matanzas.

In the presence of local vice-governor of Matanzas province Marieta Poey and Tourism authorities, Gartshore said that for more than 30 years Canadians used the consular services in Varadero; Today a new stage opens to benefit Matanzas and another four Cuban provinces.

The ambassador said that he trusted that the new honorary cónsul Brian Paivo, with large tourism experience and so many contacts in the field, will guarantee Canadian visitors their visits to Varadero and also to the nearby Keys off the northern Cuban coast.

Meanwhile, Consul Paivo assured that Canadian tourism will again flourish here as before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopening of Canadian consular services in Varadero, following four years of inactivity, is a vital step since they offer Canadians support to visit the main Cuban tourist center, said Paivo.

Matanzas vice-governor Marieta Poey thanked all those who contributed to the reopening of the consular office and said that Canadians can always count on the support of people of Matanzas.

Over 900 thousand Canadian tourists visited Cuba in 2023, while predictions tell that over one million Canadian will come here this year.

The post Canada re-opens consular services in Varadero tourist center, Cuba appeared first on Caribbean News Global .