Moderate To Heavy Snowfall Occurs In Kashmir

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 4 (IANS) Moderate to heavy snowfall occurred in Kashmir on Sunday as the MeT department forecast inclement weather in the next 24 hours.

Kashmir received season's major snowfall on Sunday as around 4 to 5 inches of snow were recorded in Srinagar city on ground.

Higher reaches like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Pir Ki Gali, Gurez, Karnah, Daksum and Doodpathri received heavy snowfall in the last 12 hours.

People heave a sigh of relief as the long dry spell was broken and water level increased in various water bodies.

Flight operation at Srinagar international airport was disrupted due to snowfall at night.

Srinagar recorded minus 0.7, Gulmarg minus 7 and Pahalgam minus 3.5 as the minimum temperature today.

Leh town of Ladakh region recorded minus 6.1 and Kargil minus 7.1 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city recorded 9.6 Katra 6.8, Batote minus 0.8, Bhaderwah and Banihal both 0.2 as the night's lowest temperature.

