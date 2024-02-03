Bengaluru: Kendriya Vidyalaya IISC Receives Bomb Threat, Investigation Underway

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kendriya Vidyalaya IISC in Bengaluru has received a bomb threat via email, raising immediate alarms and prompting a thorough investigation by the authorities. The email, sent from the address ..., explicitly stated that a bomb had been planted within the school premises, set to explode at 10:20 am.

The educational institution swiftly responded to the threat by involving the local police and bomb squad, who thoroughly inspected the premises to ensure the safety of students and staff. The situation's urgency led to a meticulous search for any potential explosive devices.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Principal, Amritbala, filed an official complaint at the Yeshwantpur police station, initiating a comprehensive investigation. The police, equipped with the gravity of the situation, registered the complaint and immediately commenced efforts to trace the origin of the threatening email.

In a statement, Principal Amritbala expressed deep concern over the safety of the students and staff and urged the community to remain vigilant.