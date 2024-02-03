Kerala News LIVE: Congress To Kick Off Election Campaign Today In Thrissur; Mallikarjun Kharge To Attend Event

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9.15 AM: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to interact with Malabar Christian college students on February 18

As Malayalee students leave the state for higher education, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will interact with the students. A face-to-face program will be held on February 18 at Malabar Christian College. Eminent people from the field of education will also participate. Kozhikode is the first edition of the face-to-face program conducted by Pinarayi Vijayan from 10 regions selected by Nava Kerala Sadas.

8.45 AM: One dead, two injured in KSRTC-car collision in Pathanamthitta

One person was killed and two others were injured when a KSRTC bus and a car collided on MC Road, Adoor. One of the passengers in the car died. Two people in the car were seriously injured in the accident. The accident happened at 7 am today. The accident took place between a KSRTC bus going towards Thiruvananthapuram and a car coming from Adoor. Those injured in the accident have been admitted to Adoor General Hospital.

8.35 AM: Lottery winner found hanging in Kasaragod

A youth who won the lottery of Rs 70 lakh four months ago was found hanging dead. Vivek Shetty (36), owner of a bakery on Nellikunnu Beach Road, Kasaragod, was found dead inside his bakery. The police concluded that there was no financial difficulty and there could be some other reason behind the death. The body was found yesterday morning. Vivek got Rs 44 lakh net of tax for winning the lottery. Kasargod town police reached the spot after getting the information. After an inquest and post-mortem, the body was cremated. He is the son of Rampenna Shetty and Bhavani. Wife: Aarti, Son: Alvin.

8.17 AM: Kerala state budget to be presented tomorrow

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal will present the state budget on Monday (Feb 05).

The budget is expected to include allocations for services that directly impact the public, including welfare pensions, and announcements to mobilize additional resources during the crisis. The budget will include measures to encourage private investment to overcome the financial crisis. Tax rates, including on alcohol, may not increase significantly.

8.10 AM:

Congress to kick off election campaign today in Thrissur; Mallikarjun Kharge to attend event

Congress National president Mallikarjun Kharge is reaching Thrissur today to kick off the election campaign. AICC President will inaugurate the Mahajana Sabha being held at Thekkinkad Maidani at 3 pm. Deepdas Munshi, general secretary of AICC in charge of Kerala, said that there is no INDI alliance in Kerala and it is a direct fight with CPI(M).

