Argentine Winger Orellano Set For MLS Loan

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio de Janeiro, Feb 4 (IANS) Vasco da Gama has reached an agreement to loan out Argentine winger Luca Orellano to Cincinnati FC, according to media reports in Brazil.

The 23-year-old will be tied to Cincinnati until December, with the Major League Soccer club having the option of making the deal permanent when the loan ends, Lance reported as quoted by Xinhua.

It added that Cincinnati beat off interest in Orellano from several Argentine clubs.

Orellano has made just 25 appearances and scored two goals since joining Vasco from Velez Sarsfield on a three-year contract last January.

Cincinnati will begin its 2024 MLS campaign with a home match against Toronto on February 25.

