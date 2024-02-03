Virginia Writer's Latest Anthology On Pace To Reach Amazon No. 1 Bestseller Status As March 2024 Approaches

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Iris Wright's“Home Care Around The Globe Volume I” Creating A Massive National Buzz

NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- During an exclusive interview with nationally acclaimed Making Headline News, accomplished Virginia Visionary Author Dr. Iris Wright assessed the fervent buzz surrounding Home Care Around The Globe Volume I, her highly-anticipated anthology that figures to emerge as an Amazon No. 1 bestseller before its March 9 release.An anthology that is accompanied by 13 co-authors, Dr. Wright's Home Care Around The Globe Volume I is endeavored in large part to serve as a movement, of sorts, one this accomplished Newport News, Virginia-based philanthropist emphasized is designed to educate, empower, collaborate, and innovate together.“We do not have to compete, and we can learn to be senior servants in our community together,” Dr. Wright told Making Headline News as part of its advance national media coverage for Bishop T. D. Jakes 2024 International Leadership Summit from Dallas March 21-23.Dr. Wright's Home Care Around The Globe Volume I will debut at around the same timeframe as Injustice Volume II: Empowered By Dr. Iris Wright, her anthology that is currently in the production's final stages and is scheduled to debut on March 8.Like Injustice Volume II, Dr. Wright and her co-authors began the legwork for Home Care Around The Globe Volume I this past fall, a book that is also in its final stages of production.“The divine message I am sending to the audience is that they are worthy of healing, and they can evolve,” Dr. Wright told MHN.“God allowed me to become a home care agency and has taught me the power of collaboration and what it takes to be a senior servant.”To her credit, Dr. Wright has hosted three anthologies in less than a year, her first of which is Injustice Volume 1: Empowered By Iris Wright, her Amazon bestseller anthology that debuted in Spring 2023.“People are inspired by our books,” Dr. Wright said.For more information about Newport News, Virginia Author/Businesswoman Iris Wright, to order her books, schedule her for a book signing, public appearance, or speaking engagement, connect with her via social media under Facebook: . Also, send email to: ....

Dr. Iris Wright

Author iris Wright

+1 7572433160

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram