Jordan Did Not Participate In US Air Strikes In Iraq - JAF Source

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A source from Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) said on Saturday that the Royal Jordanian Air Force did not take part in the US air strikes in Iraq.

In a statement to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, JAF source refuted as "baseless" news reports, claiming that Jordanian fighter jets participated in the air strikes the US launched inside Iraq.

The source underlined the Jordanian army's respect of Iraqi sovereignty and the Kingdom's brotherly deep-rooted relations with all Arab countries.



The US said its warplanes launched overnight air strikes against Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria on Saturday in retaliation for a deadly attack on its troops last week in an outpost on the Jordanian northeastern borders with Syria.

