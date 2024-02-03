US, UK Launch Strikes Against Iran-Linked Houthis In Yemen To End Missile, Drone Attacks In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The United States and Britain initiated attacks on 36 Houthi targets in Yemen, marking the second day of extensive US operations against groups with ties to Iran, in response to a recent attack on American troops reported by Reuters, the strikes specifically targeted concealed weapons storage facilities, missile systems, launchers, and other assets that the Houthis have employed for Red Sea shipping attacks, the Pentagon stated that the strikes were focused on 13 different locations throughout the country.“This collective action sends a clear message to the Houthis that they will continue to bear further consequences if they do not end their illegal attacks on international shipping and naval vessels,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Read: Red Sea crisis: US re-designates Houthis as 'terrorist' as rebels hit another US-operated shipThe recent airstrikes in Yemen indicate an escalation of conflicts in the Middle East, coinciding with the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas following a deadly attack by the militant Palestinian group on Israel on October 7th, these Yemen strikes are occurring alongside an unfolding US military campaign in response to the killing of three American soldiers in a drone strike by Iran-backed militants at an outpost in Jordan Read: Red Sea Attacks: US conducts sixth strike against Houthis, Biden admits no result yet & more. Top 10 UpdatesEarlier on Friday, the United States initiated the first phase of its retaliation, conducting strikes in Iraq and Syria against over 85 targets associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the militias it supports. The reported outcome was nearly 40 casualties US accuses Iran-backed militias of targeting American troops at bases in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan. Furthermore, in the Red Sea, Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have ties to Iran, have been consistently attacking commercial ships and warships Read: US President Joe Biden re-designating Houthis as 'terrorist' deepens Yemen's humanitarian crisis?The Houthis, holding sway over Yemen's densely populated regions, assert that their assaults align with solidarity for Palestinians during Israel's strikes on Gaza. In contrast, the U.S. and its allies depict these actions as indiscriminate, posing a threat to global trade response to escalating violence in the Red Sea, significant shipping lines have mostly forsaken this vital trade route, opting for longer journeys around Africa. This shift has elevated expenses, fueling concerns about worldwide inflation, and has simultaneously deprived Egypt of essential foreign revenue generated by shipping through the Suez Canal to or from the Red Sea recent weeks, the US has conducted over a dozen strikes against Houthi targets, yet these actions have not effectively deterred the group's attacks. Shortly before the latest extensive wave of strikes by sea and air, the US Central Command released statements outlining additional, albeit more constrained, strikes.

