US Launches Airstrikes On 85 Iran-Linked Targets In Iraq, Syria In Retaliation To Attack On Troops


2/3/2024 9:20:56 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The United States carried out airstrikes in Iraq and Syria, targeting over 85 locations associated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard in response to an attack on US troops, Reuters reported.(This is a developing story)

MENAFN03022024007365015876ID1107805811

