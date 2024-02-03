Türkiye Nabs 34 Foreign Suspects Over Links To Daesh

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, Feb 4 (NNN-TRT) – Turkish police arrested 34 foreign nationals, over their suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group, in an operation across seven provinces, a cabinet minister said.

The suspects, including some wanted with an Interpol red notice, were arrested in“Cage-35” anti-terror operations, carried out simultaneously in the provinces of Istanbul, Kocaeli, Yalova, Kayseri, Bursa, Duzce, and Yozgat, Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya wrote, in a post on social media platform X.

Yerlikaya said that, unauthorised firearms, a significant amount of foreign currency, and digital materials were also seized during the operations.

He said, the suspects are accused of engaging in activities of the Daesh terrorist organisation.

The operations came, after two masked gunmen, one from Tajikistan and the other from Russia, opened fire last Sunday, on worshippers at the Santa Maria Church in Istanbul's Sariyer district, killing one person. The two foreign nationals arrested were believed to be Daesh members, Yerlikaya said, a day later.

Türkiye listed Daesh as a terrorist group in 2013. The group has claimed responsibility for a number of deadly attacks in the country since then, prompting Turkish authorities to launch operations against its members.

Last Dec, Turkish intelligence and security forces captured a top Daesh terrorist, in charge of the group's finances, in an operation in Türkiye's south-eastern province of Mersin.

Türkiye's southern border with Syria has been a significant crossing point for Syrians and foreign fighters, since the war broke out in Syria in 2011.– NNN-TRT

