Russia Altering Demographics In Occupied Areas By Bringing In Russians, Kazakhs, Belarusians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The invaders approved a new program, which provides for the mass resettlement of residents of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Belarus to the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region.

Mayor of Melitopol in exile, Ivan Fedorov, said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy has approved a new program involving a mass resettlement of Russian citizens to the temporarily occupied territory. Currently, they seek citizens from different parts of Kazakhstan and Belarus to come to there," he said.

According to Fedorov, the invaders try to solve several problems at once in this way: to put out underground resistance and compensate for the maddening personnel shortage. After all, the residents do not agree to cooperate and there is a shortage of medics and construction workers in occupied areas.

Russians extend term of forcedin TOT Zaporizhzhia

It was previously reported that the enemy "nationalizes" vacated apartments and then settles newcomers in those accommodations. In addition, mass forced passportization ontinues in occupied areas. People who refuse to obtained a Russian passport are threatened deportation.