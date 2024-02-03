Ukraine Supports Global Food Security - Vice PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January, Ukraine 6.3 million tons of cargo were exported through the Ukrainian corridor, which is almost equal to the pre-war level of exports, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The Vice PM reported the news on X , Ukrinform saw.

"20 mln tons have been exported through Ukrainian corridor to 32 countries," the posting says.

The 661 ships that exported goods to 32 countries departed from the ports of Greater Odesa, the government official said.

Some 14.3 million from the specified list were agricultural goods.

Ukraine can export another 40M t ofs and oilseeds in current season - expert

“Ukraine support world food security,” Kubrakov stressed.

In addition, the arrival of 104 new vessels for the export of 3 million tons of cargo has been announced.

As reported, Ukraine proactively took under tough control any export operations from Ukraine to neighboring countries, unblocked the maritime corridor for grain supplies to foreign markets, and thus made a significant contribution to solving the problem of Ukrainian agricultural exports, especially grain, to neighboring EU member states.

Photo: depositphotos