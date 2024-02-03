Ukrainian Detained While Trying To Smuggle Over Hundred Archaeological Finds To Romania

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Customs officers thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian national to illegally export a batch of artefacts, including Byzantine glass, elements of horse harness and jewelry, to Romania.

That's according to the agency press service , Ukrinform reports.

During the inspection, 124 archeological items were discovered in the man's luggage. In addition to samples of Byzantine glass, the man carried elements of horse harness and jewelry, equal-armed crosses and household items.

These items are subject to legislative restrictions on exports of cultural values, the State Customs Service reported.

The said artefacts were seized and the culprit is set to face formal charges.

As Ukrinform reported in December, Kyiv Customs officers exposed an attempt to smuggle out of Ukraine a rare fossil dating back to the Jurassic period.

Photo: State Customs Service of Ukraine