Peace Formula, Security Assurances: Yermak Meets With French Delegation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak, held a meeting with the delegation of French officials to discuss in detail issues of international and bilateral agenda.

The delegation included the French president's diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne, head of the French President's military staff Fabien Mandon, French president's advisers Xavier Chatel and Bertrand Buchwalter, Ukrinform reported, referring to the President's Office .

The parties focused on the security situation and the priority needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces in repelling Russian aggression.

The head of the President's Office thanked France for the powerful defense assistance to Ukraine since the invasion.

Agreement with Germany on security guarantees should show its seriousness - Presidential Administration

"France demonstrates its unwavering support for Ukraine and thus brings our joint victory closer and strengthens security in Europe. Our strategic partnership will continue to strengthen," Yermak emphasized.

The parties confirmed their interest in boosting cooperation between defense companies from the two countries. In addition, the interlocutors exchanged views on the implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the Peace Summit.

"The Ukrainian Peace Formula is a real algorithm for ensuring a just peace, tackling the consequences of war, and deterring new aggression. We appreciate France's support in implementing the Formula and promoting it in the Global South," said Yermak.

During the French delegation's visit, another round of negotiations was also held on the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on security assurances for Ukraine.

The parties discussed the revised draft of the relevant deal and agreed on positions regarding individual elements of the draft.

"Today, our negotiating teams showed tangible progress and came close to finalizing a bilateral agreement," stressed the deputy head of the President's Office, Ihor Zhovkva.

The participants in the negotiations expressed hope for the possibility of signing the agreement in the near future.

As part of the visit of the French delegation, Andriy Yermak and Emmanuel Bonn laid flowers at the Memorial Wall of those who died for Ukraine in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv.

Photo: President's Office