Ukraine's Eurovision 2024 Entry To Be Announced Behind Schedule As Voting Platform Crashes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to a failure in the Diia application for e-government services, which this year serves as a platforms for the TV audience to vote for their Eurovision 2024 pick among a short list of Ukrainian contenders, the results of the National Selection (Vidbir) will be announced on Sunday.

This was reported by Ukraine's public broadcaster, Suspilne , Ukrinform saw.

"Voting for the winner of the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will continue from the moment the Diia application is restored, and throughout tomorrow," the statement reads.

Russia puts Ukrainian singer Jamala on wanted list

The Diia application suffered a technical failure reportedly to a large influx of those willing to cast their vote.

Originally, the vote results for the national entry for ESC 2024 weere set to be announced on February 3. The winner shall be determined by mixed vote (50% professional jury and 50% TV audience).

Photo: eurovision