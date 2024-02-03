Russians 16 Times Shell Sumy Region On Sat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The invaders launched 16 strikes on the communities near the Russian border in Sumy region, where a total of 76 explosions rang out.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.
"During the day, the Russians carried out 16 strikes of territories and settlements of Sumy region close to the border. A total of 76 explosions were recorded," the statement reads. Read also:
Ukrainian Defense Forces repel 41 attacks in five axes over last day
Five communities came under fire across the region.
As reported earlier, authorities banned all vehicle traffic within a 5-kilometer zone near the state border.
MENAFN03022024000193011044ID1107805703
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.