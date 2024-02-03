               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Saudi, Turkish Fms Discuss Gaza


2/3/2024 7:09:24 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Saturday.
The conversation focused on the latest developments of the situation in and around Gaza Strip as well as regional and international issues of common concern, according to a statement from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (end)
