Qatar Edge Uzbekistan, Cruise To AFC Asian Cup Semifinals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- The Qatari national football squad defeated Uzbekistan's 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a dramatic 1-1 draw in a quarterfinal of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

The game, hosted at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday, saw the Qataris taking the lead when captain Hassan Al-Haydos shot from a tight angle and Utkir Yusupov slapped the ball over his own goal in the 27th minute.

But half an hour later Uzbekistan's Odiljon Hamrobekov levelled the score with a low strike.

The result of the match secured for Qatar a ticket to the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

On Wednesday the Qataris - the defending champions, will face Iran who qualified to semi-finals after beating Japan 2-1 earlier today.

Yesterday the Jordanians book their place in the semifinals for the first time after beating Tajikistan 1-0.

They will face South Korea on Tuesday as the latter edged Australia 2-1.

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 opened on January 12 and will conclude on Feburary 10. (end)

