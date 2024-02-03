Qatar Edge Uzbekistan, Cruise To AFC Asian Cup Semifinals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- The Qatari national football squad defeated Uzbekistan's 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a dramatic 1-1 draw in a quarterfinal of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.
The game, hosted at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday, saw the Qataris taking the lead when captain Hassan Al-Haydos shot from a tight angle and Utkir Yusupov slapped the ball over his own goal in the 27th minute.
But half an hour later Uzbekistan's Odiljon Hamrobekov levelled the score with a low strike.
The result of the match secured for Qatar a ticket to the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.
On Wednesday the Qataris - the defending champions, will face Iran who qualified to semi-finals after beating Japan 2-1 earlier today.
Yesterday the Jordanians book their place in the semifinals for the first time after beating Tajikistan 1-0.
They will face South Korea on Tuesday as the latter edged Australia 2-1.
The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 opened on January 12 and will conclude on Feburary 10. (end)
ass
MENAFN03022024000071011013ID1107805688
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.