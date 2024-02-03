Demonstrators In Geneva Press For Ending Arms Sales To Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- Thousands of pro-Palestinian protestors marched in Geneva on Saturday to demand an end to arms sales to the Israeli occupation entity and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip.

Several Swiss NGOs, including BDS Geneva, Collectif Urgence Palestine Geneva and Collectif de Soutien aux People Palestinians as well as La France Insoumise - a French political party, organized the demonstration which started from the headquarters of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in the direction of the UN headquarters.

In his speech during the demonstration, Jean-Luc Melenchon (Socialist Left) - leader of La France Insoumise, announced that a French parliamentary delegation arrived in Cairo today and will go to the Rafah border crossing tomorrow to support the Palestinian people and call for breaking the siege on Gaza.

Melenchon said that countries must respect international law in particular the 1948 International Convention for the Prevention and Punishment of the crime of Genocide.

He added that countries should respect the decisions of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and demand the right of the Palestinians to establish their state.

The Protestors raised many slogans especially "Stop supplying arms to the occupying entity and Stop the Genocide on Gaza" and other slogans and chants against the Zionist entity.

Many Swiss politicians such as Fabienne Grebert member of the council of Geneva (Green Party) and Remy Pagani former mayor of Geneva also participated in the march.

In a speech to the protestors, the French MP Jean-Francois Coulomme (France Insoumise Party) said that the aggression against Gaza was the bloodiest one and called for an immediate ceasefire.

He also thanked the South African state for its courageous position against the occupying state.

The protestors called on Switzerland as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council to contribute to a decision for an immediate ceasefire and to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Despite the Swiss position which had contributed to cutting off funding to UNRWA thousands of Swiss and Europeans demanded to revoke the decision and to take more decisive steps in particular to stop trading with the occupying Israeli state. (end)

