South Africa Edge Cape Verde, Cruise To Africa Cup Semifinals

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- The South African football squad defeated Cape Verde's 2-1 in penalty shootout after a goalless draw on Saturday, thus booking a ticket to semifinals of the African Cup of Nations 2023. Bafana Bafana (the Boys) are set to face Nigeria's who edged Angola 1-0 in an earlier game and proceeded to the semifinals of the championship being hosted by Cote d'Ivoire. (pickup previous) mry

