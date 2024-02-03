Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3135442 KUWAIT -- Minister of Defense Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah calls on Islamic military coalition to adopt a single approach to countering extremism and terrorism.

3135423 CAIRO -- The Egyptian Space Agency says its remote sensing satellite, NExSat-1, was successfully put into orbit.

3135413 BAGHDAD -- The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs decides to summon Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy in the wake of US airstrikes on several sites in Iraq.

3135448 DOHA -- Qatar defeat Uzbekistan 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a dramatic 1-1 draw in a quarterfinal of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

3135424 ISLAMABAD -- A Pakistani court sentences ex-prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to seven years in jail each in the un-Islamic marriage case. (end)

gb









MENAFN03022024000071011013ID1107805681