Monetary Easing Isn't The Answer To China's Woes

Uwe Parpart discusses China's economic difficulties amidst a poor stock market recovery and weak economic data. He points out major issues in the property sector, notably with bankrupt developers leaving millions of homes unfinished-a problem he suggests cannot be resolved with monetary easing alone.

