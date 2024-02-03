Companions And Animals For Reform And Equity Launch Black History Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Speaker Series: Five Weeks of Virtual Events to Support the Dr. Jodie G. Blackwell Scholarship Fund

BALTIMORE, MD., U.S., February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity, a Baltimore based national nonprofit, is pleased to announce its fourth annual virtual speaker series. In partnership with the Black DVM Network, this year's program will feature important conversations spotlighting African Americans actively engaged in the human and animal well-being framework while highlighting American Black History. The event aims to raise awareness of the underrepresentation of African Americans in the veterinary field, where less than 2% of veterinarians are African American. We aim to address this disparity by funding students committed to expanding access to veterinary care.The public is invited to join CARE for engaging discussions on a variety of topics. Registration for each event is mandatory and can be completed by following the link underneath each event. While registration is free of charge, a contribution is requested to support CARE's Dr. Jodie G. Blackwell Black Veterinary Scholarship Fund, benefiting African American students in Veterinary School. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Maddie's Fund and Tito's Vodka for Dog People for their major support of the scholarship since its inception. Thanks to their generosity, CARE initiates the funding with $75,000, and aspires to double this amount with additional support from individual donors.February 8, 6:00 p.m. EST : Fellas of Human and Animal Well-beingThe animal well-being industry lacks representation of BIPOC people, especially Black Men, despite the role of important figures from the past and present who help animals every day. Join us for a panel hosted by CARE's Tre Law, where we will amplify the work of Black Men in the human and animal well-being space. Panelists include Ty Coleman, Daryl Fletcher from SOOFA Ranch and Donell Randolph from Oakland Animal Services .February 15, 6:00 p.m. EST : Hidden Figures – Why They MatterThroughout history, we have seen and heard of the stories of powerful figures who, one way or another, influenced the society we live in today. In this segment, CARE's Dr. Alina Luna and Johnny Jenkins, will discuss significant historical figures you may not know about due to our historic and modern-day inequities. As we know, there is still much work to do, especially considering the Human and Animal Wellbeing space.February 22, 6:00 p.m. EST : Environmental Justice and Black Farming – Why should we CARE?What is Environmental Justice and how is that different from Environmental Protection? What is the Black Farmers Act and why is it needed? Aline Silva interviews Akisha Townsend Eaton, Rae Williams, and Tre Law to share important historical information for Black landowners and farmers, how it intersects with Environmental Justice, and why we should all care about this to benefit humans and animals.February 29, 6:00 p.m. EST : Myth Busting and Bridging Gap – The Ins and Outs of Black Veterinarians Building in Underserved CommunitiesJoin Dr. Tierra Price and Dr. Azalia Boyd while they discuss false narratives, stereotypes, and perceptions that can create divides. Learn the importance of inclusion so we can change the inequities impacting communities.For more information on each speaker, go to . CARE speakers are available for interviews.###Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity is a 501©3 nonprofit that addresses organizational and personal biases within animal welfare. The mission is to bring diverse voices to the industry while also advocating for a more inclusive path to pet adoption. CARE believes in using evidence-based tools, narratives, and insights to inspire organizations to be more inclusive and less biased. It is all an effort to save more companion animal lives.Maddie's Fund® is a national family foundation established in 1994 by Dave and Cheryl Duffield and is the fulfillment of a promise to their inspirational dog, Maddie. She provided them much joy for over ten years and continues to inspire them today. The Foundation has awarded over $275.7 million in grants toward increased community collaborations and live outcomes, pioneering shelter medicine education and establishing foster care as a standard across the U.S. Maddie's Fund proudly offers the industry a national voice, important funding opportunities for bold ideas, learning resources and access to collaborate and share innovative solutions. The Foundation invests its resources in a commitment to keeping pets and people together, creating a safety net of care for animals in need and operating within a culture of inclusiveness and humility. #ThanksToMaddieVodka for Dog People was started to rescue and protect the animals that have come into our lives, many of whom now thrive alongside us at our distillery and office. Vodka for Dog People connects with hundreds of animal nonprofits in the U.S. and beyond to help enhance their missions so they can do even more good. For more information, visit .

