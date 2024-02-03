Crovetti Orthopaedics Welcomes Dr. Dylan Rogers, DO, Dual Board-Certified Primary Care Sports Medicine Physician

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Dylan Rogers joins professional team at Crovetti Orthopaedics

- Dr. Dylan RogersLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine is pleased to announce the newest addition to its professional team, Dr. Dylan Rogers, DO . Serving as a Primary Care Sports Medicine Physician, Dr. Rogers has commenced seeing patients at both the Summerlin and Henderson offices of Crovetti Ortho.Dr. Rogers, a graduate of a Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship at Henry Ford Health in Detroit, MI, possesses a rich educational background. His medical journey includes a residency in Family Medicine at Beaumont Health in Grosse Pointe, MI, a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest in Lebanon, OR, and a Bachelor of Science from Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls, OR.As a dual board-certified professional in Sports Medicine and Family Medicine, Dr. Rogers brings a distinctive expertise to Crovetti Ortho. His fellowship training equips him to diagnose and treat both acute and chronic musculoskeletal injuries. He specializes in non-surgical orthopaedic conditions, offering initial assessments and treatment plans covering a range of issues, including acute and overuse injuries, point-of-care ultrasound, concussion evaluation, sports physicals, and osteoarthritis injection therapies.Dr. Rogers' approach aligns with the philosophy that many musculoskeletal conditions can be managed without surgery. "Understanding that fact played a huge role in my choice to pursue a non-surgical sports medicine path," explains Dr. Rogers.“As a Primary Care Sports Medicine physician, my goal is to restore each patient to their desired level of activity, whether that's with medications, injections, therapy, or to meet a specific 'return to play' protocol. Working with athletes, physically active individuals, or 'weekend warriors,' I'm able to develop positive relationships with my patients – from diagnosis through developing and supporting tailored treatment plans.”When surgery becomes a consideration, Dr. Rogers ensures a seamless transition by referring patients directly to the on-site orthopaedic surgeons at Crovetti Ortho. This streamlined process provides clarity and expedites patient care, fostering effective communication between physicians.Drawing from his own athletic background, including multiple high school sports and college baseball, Dr. Dylan Rogers has extensive experience working with athletes at various levels. His roles include serving as a team physician for high school teams in Detroit, NCAA Division II at Wayne State University, and as an assistant team physician for professional sports teams in Michigan including the Detroit Lions, Detroit Pistons, Motor City Cruise, USFL Michigan Panthers, and Philadelphia Stars.Returning to his native Las Vegas after 13 years, Dr. Rogers is enthusiastic about contributing to the local community. He continues his passion for teaching - educating medical residents and faculty about utilizing point-of-care-ultrasound at Dignity Health and teaching medical students as clinical faculty for Touro University. He also looks forward to working with local high school athletes and giving back to the community that shaped him.Expressing his excitement about Dr. Rogers joining the team, Dr. Michael Crovetti states, "I am very happy to have Dr. Rogers on board with us at Crovetti Ortho. The passion that he has for his work is impressive, to say the least. In his personal journey as an athlete, a student, a teacher, and his experience as a doctor, he has clearly gleaned the best characteristics of each vocation and gained respect in his field." He anticipates that Dr. Rogers will play a significant role in enhancing the patient experience, emphasizing their patient-centered and team-oriented approach to orthopaedic medicine.About Crovetti OrthopaedicsCrovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine (COSM), has been providing Orthopedic services in the Las Vegas valley since 2000. For those seeking care for orthopaedic pain or injury addressing hip, knee, shoulder, spine, foot, ankle or other matters, contact Crovetti Orthopaedics at (702) 990-2290 and allow us to help you in“Getting you back in your game!” We can assist you at either of our locations: 2779 West Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Suite 200, Henderson, NV 89052, or 851 S Rampart Blvd. Suite 260, Las Vegas, NV 8914

Mike Almeido

TeamAMC

+1 702-550-7000

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube