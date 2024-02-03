Lula’S Green Auto Investment In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's President Lula da Silva has launched a groundbreaking initiative targeting an eco-friendly transformation of the nation's auto industry.



He announced an investment of 41 billion reais (about $8.2 billion), focusing on advancing green technology, including producing hybrid and electric vehicles.



This announcement was made at Volkswagen's Sao Paulo headquarters, underscoring a major move towards decarbonization.



Volkswagen itself committed 16 billion reais ($3.2 billion) to develop 16 new models, primarily hybrids and electrics, by 2028.



This commitment is part of a broader trend, with companies like Great Wall, BYD, and General Motors also investing in sustainable automotive solutions in Brazil.







Lula highlighted Brazil's ambition to become a global leader in green energy and environmental conservation.



He passionately stated Brazil's aim to champion green energy and protect the planet, especially focusing on the preservation of the Amazon rainforest.



The initiative received support from both union leaders and Volkswage executives, suggesting widespread backing for increasing production with cleaner technologies.



Lula stressed the importance of creating a stable environment for investment, highlighting political, economic, fiscal, and legal predictability as key success factors.



This significant investment marks a critical step for Brazil towards merging industrial advancement with environmental responsibility.



Brazil's commitment to sustainable automotive technology highlights the link between economic growth and environmental care.

