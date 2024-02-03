Panama Upholds Martinelli’S Money Laundering Sentence

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Panama's highest court confirmed Ricardo Martinelli's sentence of over 10 years for money laundering, tied to the "New Business" case.



The decision also includes a hefty $19.2 million fine against him and four others.



This ruling, announced without detailed justification, follows Martinelli's appeal and a nullification attempt, both dismissed by the court.



Additionally, the court acquitted 10 individuals related to the purchase of several newspapers by Editora Panamá América S.A. (EPASA) , further complicating the case's narrative.



This ruling significantly impacts Martinelli's political aspirations, as he was slated to run for president with the Realizando Metas party in the upcoming elections.



In Panama, eligibility for presidential candidacy requires a clean slate regarding convictions for crimes with sentences of five years or more, as per final court judgments.







The Supreme Court's decision underscores the legal challenge Martinelli faces amidst his political comeback, highlighting the ongoing battle against corruption within Panama's political landscape.



This case affects Martinelli's future and sets a precedent for accountability and justice in Panama's governance.

Background

During his 2009-2014 presidency, marked by growth and infrastructure projects, Martinelli also faced corruption allegations.



The "New Business" case, involving money laundering through media company acquisitions, puts a spotlight on political influence and press freedom.



Martinelli's trial is part of a wider anti-corruption movement in Latin America, setting a precedent for political accountability.



His attempt at a political comeback with the Realizando Metas party highlights Panama's changing political dynamics.



This case tests Panama's legal system and democracy, reminding us of the need for accountability as elections approach.



It underscores the role of law in democracy and public trust, marking a pivotal moment for Panama's governance.

