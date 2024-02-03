Brazilians’ Views On Gay Marriage

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A recent survey by PoderData, from January 27 to 29, 2024, found 46% of Brazilians back gay marriage.



This is a 2% rise from last year. It changed the trend from January 2023, when more people opposed it than supported it for the first time.



Support has been quite stable since January 2022, at around 45%. Yet, 41% still oppose gay marriage. This is down from last year but 8% up from the first survey in January 2021.



PoderData did this research . They called people on both mobile and landline phones. They talked to 2,500 people in 229 places across all states. The error margin is 2%.



They made lots of calls to get a fair mix of people by sex, age, money, education, and where they live. This way, they could truly show what all Brazilians think.







Here's what stands out:







Young people and those with more education or money tend to support gay marriage more.

Older adults, those earning less, and people from the Central-West are more likely to oppose it.







Lula's government has a 49% approval rating in its second year.



More people prefer Lula's government over Bolsonaro's.



Lula is more popular among Catholics than Evangelicals.



People getting Bolsa Família like the government more.



Brazilians are split on privatizations.



Few want to privatize Petrobras.

Many think corruption has gone up under Lula.



The survey also looked at how people's views on gay marriage relate to their opinion of President Lula's government.More people who like Lula's work support gay marriage. Those who don't like his government tend to oppose it.Other surveysOther survey findings:The survey talked to 2,500 people over 16 in many places. They made sure the sample matched Brazil's population.