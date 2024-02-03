US-Bangla Adds Its 21St Aircraft To Fleet

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Country's largest private airline US-Bangla added its 10th ATR 72-600 to its fleet. With this, the number of total aircraft in the airline's fleet increased to 21. The 10th ATR 72-600 landed at Dhaka Airport on February 3, 2024.
The new ATR 72-600 aircraft departed Blagnac Airport in France and via Cairo International Airport in Egypt as well as Dubai Airport in UAE, it landed at its final destination-Dhaka Airport at 4:35 pm. The aircraft was greeted with a water cannon salute at the airport before being officially received by US-Bangla Airlines Chief Executive Officer Captain Lutfor Rahman.
US-Bangla CEO Lutfor Rahman receiving the new aircraft officially at Dhaka Airport on February 3
With a total of 78 seats, the aircraft will be operated on domestic routes and to/from Kolkata.
With the latest addition purchased with the airline's own financing, US-Bangla Airlines currently has a total of 21 aircraft in its fleet: eight Boeing 737-800s, ten ATR 72-600s and three Dash8-Q400s. There are plans to add two Airbus 330s to the airline's fleet within three months, said US-Bangla in a release.
US-Bangla Airlines currently operates regular flights on all domestic routes and on international routes to Kolkata, Chennai, Male, Muscat, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Guangzhou.
