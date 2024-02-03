Moitié Parfum Launches With Two Signature Fragrances For Valentines Day

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Moitié Parfum Unveils Exquisite Duo of Signature Fragrances for Women and Men

Moitié Parfum is thrilled to announce the launch of HIVER, one of its two signature scents, each crafted to captivate and indulge the senses. This exciting release marks a milestone for Moitié Parfum and its founder Robert Chhugani as he continues redefining elegance and sophistication in perfumery. Pulling inspirations from European summers, Chhugani captures the carefree essence of Cote D'Azur. Translating to“other half” in French, Moitié implies that behind every great man is a woman, and vice versa. The two fragrances complement each other, telling the story of love, and are gender-neutral. Hiver Pour Femme includes an 18K gold bracelet (pictured below) and charm. The fragrances both retail for $160.

Introducing Hiver Pour Femme, a spellbinding scent that epitomizes the essence of femininity. With delicate floral notes, an alluring blend of bergamot, apple, blackcurrant, pink boys, patchouli, rose, and cinnamon, and a touch of, amber, musk and vanilla, Hiver Pour Femme is a celebration of femininity, charm, and quiet luxury. This fragrance promises to be a staple for every woman who appreciates the artistry of fine perfumery.

Complementing this exquisite creation is Hiver Pour Homme, a bold and charismatic fragrance designed to embody the spirit of the modern man. The aromatic symphony of sandalwood, vanilla, musk, and cedarwood combined with hints of orange blossom, lavender, violet, and lily of the valley creates a magnetic and unforgettable aura. Hiver Pour Homme is the embodiment of strength, confidence, and sophistication, making it an essential accessory for the discerning gentleman.

Both fragrances are meticulously crafted by Moitié Parfum master perfumers in Paris, who have drawn inspiration from the brand's rich heritage and commitment to excellence. The result is a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, encapsulated in elegant and timeless bottles that reflect the quality and luxury synonymous with Moitié Parfum.

"We are delighted to introduce these two remarkable fragrances that embody the essence of Moitié Perfume's commitment to craftsmanship and elegance," said Robert Chhugani, at Moitié Parfum. "Our signature scents for women and men are a testament to our dedication to creating olfactory masterpieces that resonate with the refined tastes of our discerning clientele."

