Illuminate Your Space With Elegance: My Design Angel Brings Premier European Lighting Brands To India

In the bustling landscape of India's home décor market, My Design Angel stands out as a beacon of sophistication and style. Founded by business & life partners Anuja Kimatrai and Rajiv Hinduja from Angel Ventures, this premier online lighting store has revolutionized the way Indian consumers experience luxury and design.

The journey of My Design Angel began in 2017 when Anuja and Rajiv, both business and life partners, introduced the esteemed Scandinavian brand Muuto to the Indian market. Their mission was clear: to offer avant-garde European furniture and luxury lighting solutions that resonate with the refined tastes of discerning Indian customers. Their success with Muuto paved the way for the inclusion of Gubi, another iconic Scandinavian design brand, into their portfolio in August 2019. They now have a plethora of leading European brands in their bouquet including Tom Dixon, Louis Poulsen, Masireo and Flokk to name a few.

Rajiv Hinduja, with over two decades of experience in the lighting industry, has been instrumental in illuminating luxury hotels and the residences of celebrities across India. His expertise in working with leading European brands has positioned My Design Angel as a pioneer in the field. Anuja Kimatrai, with her 15-year tenure in advertising and event management, has been pivotal in nurturing relationships with blue-chip brands, contributing significantly to the store's diverse and high-quality offerings. Her discerning eye for design and detail helps her design her clients' spaces with ease.

At the heart of Angel Ventures is a commitment to providing customized design solutions. The team at My Design Angel believes in a seamless experience – from understanding the client's vision to curating an exclusive portfolio of products, and finally, ensuring their delivery right to your doorstep. Their approach is not just about selling products; it's about crafting experiences that transform spaces.

The expansion into Scandinavian Home Decor and the launch of an online portal marks a new chapter for My Design Angel. This strategic move not only broadens their reach but also caters to the evolving needs of modern consumers who seek convenience without compromising on quality or design.

My Design Angel is more than just a store; it's a destination where elegance meets functionality, where every piece tells a story, and where your dream space becomes a reality. As Anuja and Rajiv continue their design quest, they invite you to embark on this journey of transforming your space with the finest lighting and décor from Europe's most celebrated brands, including Gubi, A-Emotional Light, Muuto, Foscarini, and many more.

Experience the blend of luxury and craftsmanship with My Design Angel – where every light illuminates a story of elegance and every décor piece echoes the art of fine living.