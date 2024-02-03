Lbank Weekly Listing Report, 29Th January 2024

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp)
Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2024) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 29 th January 2024.
LBank Weekly Listing, 29th January 2024
Project: SOC
Listing date: 29th January
Key words: SocialFi, Initial Listing, ERC20
Official Website:
About: Socrates (SOC) is an innovative Social-Fi platform revolutionizing communication and idea exchange by merging social media with blockchain technology.
Project: CAMLY
Listing date: 29th January
Key words: Web3, BEP20
Official Website:
About: Camly Coin (CAMLY), the central token of the CamLy Ecosystem, is a multi-dimensional blockchain-based currency powering a diverse array of platforms focused on social networking, investment, entertainment, legal aid, education, and charity, all dedicated to uplifting humanity and the planet, guided by a divinely inspired mission.
Project: 2PED
Listing date: 30th January
Key words: Metaverse, Initial Listing, BEP20
Official Website:
About: 2PED Metaverse (2PED), a metaverse RPG game on the BSC network featuring a secret society at the heart of crypto, captivates a broad audience with its unique strategy, modes, and exciting visuals, while leveraging today's blockchain scalability and exposure.
Project: LZM
Listing date: 31st January
Key words: Others, Mainnet
Official Website:
About: LoungeM (LZM) is a loyalty membership token on the MiL.k platform, awarded to highly contributing users, serving as a standard for determining membership levels and offering premium benefits like discounts and exclusive rewards.
Project: REEL
Listing date: 31st January
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, BEP20
Official Website:
About: REEL (REEL) is building a blockchain-based virtual reality content platform to create a transparent ecosystem for VR creators and users.
Project: BOM
Listing date: 1st February
Key words: AI Mental Healthcare, Initial Listing, KSTA
Official Website:
About: Bit of Mind (BOM) transforms mental health care by leveraging AI and blockchain to enhance accessibility and personalization, offering features like mood tracking and meditation, while prioritizing data privacy and supporting professionals with its Wellness Hub and CareFund.
Summary of Last Week's Listings - 22 nd January 2024 to 28 th January 2024
Weekly Listing Summary January 22 - January 28
Name: STOONE
Weekly gain: 98%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: MOCKJUP
Weekly gain: 136%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: HONK
Weekly gain: 59%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: WEN
Weekly gain: 983%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: PEAS
Weekly gain: 115%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: ASTR
Weekly gain: 125%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: ONDO
Weekly gain: 114%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: AINN
Weekly gain: 155%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: AMB
Weekly gain: 91%
Official Website: #/
Trade here:
Name: ECHO
Weekly gain: 479%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: ALT
Weekly gain: 312%
Official Website:
Trade here:
About LBank
LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.
