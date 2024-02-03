Azerbaijani Shooters To Take Part In World Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Members of the Azerbaijan national shooting team will take part in the World Championship to be held in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, Azernews reports.

7 shooters of the national team will test their strength in the prestigious competition.

Aidan Jamalova, Ali Huseynli, Ulviya Eyvazova, Sabir Mehdizadeh, Alina Rafixanova, Tamerlan Mammadov and Alimirza Guliyev will perform in the Sangar shooting team.

It should be noted that the World Championship will be held on 4-13 February.