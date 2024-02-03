Azerbaijani Shooters To Take Part In World Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Members of the Azerbaijan national shooting team will take part
in the World Championship to be held in Rabat, the capital of
Morocco, Azernews reports.
7 shooters of the national team will test their strength in the
prestigious competition.
Aidan Jamalova, Ali Huseynli, Ulviya Eyvazova, Sabir Mehdizadeh,
Alina Rafixanova, Tamerlan Mammadov and Alimirza Guliyev will
perform in the Sangar shooting team.
It should be noted that the World Championship will be held on
4-13 February.
