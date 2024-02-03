US Congress Attacks Social Media For Its Influence On Minors: Your Hands In Blood

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The impact of social media on the sexual abuse of minors and the
damage to the younger generation due to exposure to these
technologies was the main topic of this week's session in the US
Congress.
Azernews reprots citing foreign media, that the
Senate committee demands answers from social networks, as well as
the introduction of changes that will reduce their harmful effects
on minors.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, TikTok CEO Shaw Tzu Chu, X CEO Linda
Iaccarino, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel and Discord messenger
founder Jason Citron attended the congressional meeting.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who began his speech with the
line "You have blood on your hands," set the session in a combative
and emotional mood. In the room were dozens of relatives of minors
who have borne the brunt of social media, platforms that have
consumed much of the modern childhood experience. Among them were
parents of children who have committed suicide because of sexual
molestation.
The debate about the harmful effects of social media on minors
came to a head in 2021 after Meta employee Frances Haugen released
internal documents that revealed the company was aware that
Instagram use was harming children but did nothing to remedy the
situation.
At this point, lawmakers have not agreed to move forward with
legislation aimed at tightening up social media. One of
them-removing the immunity they enjoy while being sued for content
published on them, which stems from a 1990s ruling that could
affect freedom of expression.
"Sexual exploitation of minors on the Internet is a crisis in
the United States," said Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, one of the
main proponents of regulating social media.
One of the moments that caused the most tension was between
Republican Senator Josh Hawley and Mark Zuckerberg. The lawmaker
asked him if Meta had ever fired anyone for the damaging effects of
its social media sites and if compensation was paid to the affected
families. The Facebook founder remained silent in response, and the
senator shamed him for making "billions" while his products "kill
people."
