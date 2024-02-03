Turkish President Attends Opening Ceremony In Gaziantep

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attends opening ceremony
in Gaziantep and delivered a speech at an opening ceremony, Azernews reports.
“Today, we are officially inaugurating 99 public investments
with a total budget of TL14 billion 100 million and 70 factories,
built by the private sector with a total budget of TL15 billion 5
million,” President Erdoğan said.
Noting that at the top of the investments inaugurated today was
GAZIRAY (GaziRail), which had a total investment value of TL10
billion and covered a route of 25.5 kilometers, President Erdoğan
said:“The GAZIRAY will greatly contribute to the urban
transformation in the ever-developing and growing Gaziantep.”
“GAZIANTEP IS THE EPITOME OF UNITY AND SOLIDARITY”
“The progress Gaziantep have made is the epitome of unity and
solidarity, our ancestors described as 'in unity, there is
strength'.” Recalling that they inaugurated 300 factories two years
ago in Gaziantep, which is one of the leading cities in Türkiye in
trade and industry, President Erdoğan said:“Today, we are
inaugurating 70 newly-built factories.”
Recall that on 6 February 2023 in the morning in Turkiye there
were two earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6. The earthquake,
which was 7 kilometres deep, caused serious damage in the provinces
of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Şanlıurfa,
Diyarbakır, Adana and Kahramanmarash. The number of people killed
in the earthquake reached to 50 thousand 783, earthquake destroyed
6,114 buildings in Gaziantep. A total of 25,953 buildings were
demolished in the region, of which the number of severely damaged
buildings totalled 14,319.
In the first phase, a tender for 25,700 houses for the
demolished buildings was held and construction began. On the first
anniversary of the earthquake, 11,000 of these houses were built
and handed over to the beneficiaries.
