Italy 'Gives Go-Ahead' For Cricket Flour To Be Used In Human Food Products

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy's cricket flour company has become the first in Italy to
get the green light to sell insect products for food, defying
Italian food purists and even the government's attempts to restrict
their use, Azernews reports, citing foreign
media.
Italy "gives the go-ahead" for the use of cricket flour in human
food products. Until now, Nutrinsect was only allowed to use it in
pet food.
Jose Francesco Cianni, chief executive of Nutrinsect, said: "A
new page in the history of food has been opened", now its
nutrient-rich flour can be incorporated into a variety of
foods.
"This is very big news for us," said Cianni, whose main
motivation for the business initiative was to create an
alternative, sustainable source of protein.
Since 2020, millions of crickets have been raised at the
company's factory in Montecassiano, a town in the central Marche
region, where they are heat-treated and then frozen and ground into
powder.
Until now, the company was only authorised to sell the flour for
use in pet food.
The EU authorised the sale of the insects - crickets, locusts
and click beetle larvae - for human consumption in early 2023,
prompting a flurry of proposals from the Italian government,
including one aimed at keeping the insects out of traditional
dishes such as pasta and pizza. "It is very important that these
flour products are not confused with products made in Italy,"
Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida said at the time.
By the time the rules became official late last year, however,
the government had made concessions, introducing strict labelling
rules such as clearly stating the origin of the product and
requiring the use of the label Acheta domesticus, which means
"domestic cricket" in Latin, on packs so that consumers would not
be so surprised.
"There was a lot of talk, but in the end they did the right
thing," said Cianni, who invited Lollobrigida to "come and see for
yourself how healthy and nutritious" the product is.
MENAFN03022024000195011045ID1107805586
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.