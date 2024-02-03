At Least 20 Dry Cargo Ships Needed For Transport Between Turkmenbashi And Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkmenistan's Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant plans
to start building Ro-Ro ferries. In 2024, the enterprise started
building two dry cargo ships, the first of which is planned to be
commissioned in 14 months, the second - in another three months
(that is, both in spring-summer 2025), Azernews reports, citing the Turkmenaragatnashyk agency.
At the same time, according to preliminary calculations, to
carry out additional container traffic in the amount of 5 mln
tonnes per year between the ports of Turkmenbashi and Baku will
need at least 20 more dry cargo ships.
At present, the capacity of the shipyard "Balkan" is designed
for the construction of 4 vessels and repair of 20 vessels per
year, and investments are needed for the Turkmen shipbuilding to
reach its full capacity.
According to data for January-June 2023 on the
Turkmenbashi-Alyat line, the total number of transported containers
totalled 2,362 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units/TEU), which is
almost three times more than in the same period of 2022.
MENAFN03022024000195011045ID1107805585
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.