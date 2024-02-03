Azerbaijan Became One Of Top Ten Largest Importers Of Sawn Timber From Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Exports of sawn timber from Russia in 2023 decreased by 10 % compared to the previous year and amounted to 20.7 mln m3. The top ten largest importers are Azerbaijan (516 thousand m3), Tajikistan (482 thousand m3), Kyrgyzstan (417 thousand m3), Iran (392 thousand m3), South Korea (340 thousand m3), Japan (337 thousand m3), Hong Kong (337 thousand m3), China (392 thousand m3), and China (402 thousand m3), Hong Kong (283 thousand m3), Azernews reprots, citing the press service of Roslesinforg (forestry institution of the Federal Forestry Agency of the Russian Federation - Rosleskhoz).

The main importer is still China, to which about 13 mln m3 of sawn timber was shipped from Russia in 2023 (the figure remained at the level of 2022). Next comes Uzbekistan - more than 2 mln m3, an increase of 8 %. Kazakhstan closed the top three with 926 thousand cubic metres, which is 17 per cent more than in 2022.

At the same time, Azerbaijan reduced imports of sawn timber from Russia by 21 per cent.

In total, Russian sawn timber products were shipped to 51 countries last year.

Exports of Russian sawn timber in 2022 totalled 23 mln m3. The top ten largest importers of Russian processed timber then included China, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Tajikistan, Japan, Singapore, Iran and Finland.