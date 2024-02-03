OSCE CIO Visits War-Town Towns Near Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During his visit to Ukraine, the current Chairman-in-Office of the OSCE, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Ian Borg, made a short trip to the towns of Hostomel, Bucha, and Borodianka to see with his own eyes the devastating consequences of Russian aggression.

This was reported on Saturday on Borg's social media .

“Russia's aggression brought hardship to Gostomel, Bucha & Borodyanka in Ukraine. As OSCE CIO, I met these communities to express solidarity. OSCE24MT shall remind the world of the atrocities they endured,” the official wrote on X.

He also met with the families of the three OSCE officials illegally held by Russia, Borg added.

President meets withChair-in-Office

Separately, the CIO noted a meeting with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, discussing with him how the Government of Malta and the Maltese Chairmanship of the OSCE in 2024 "can further enhance our active support for the Peace Formula and support Ukraine's efforts."

As reported, Malta kicked off its one-year chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on January 1, 2024, after the Russian Federation had blocked the functioning of the Organization and the approval of Estonia's chairmanship for months.

The current Chairman-in-Office of the OSCE, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Ian Borg, made his first visit in his new capacity to Ukraine, where, in particular, he met on Friday with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.